Why I'll Never Be A Meal Prepper (Nope, Not Even In The New Year)

One of the best strategies for maximizing your grocery budget (and minimizing food waste) is to make a series of meals that use many of the same ingredients. That’s one of the central tenets of meal prepping, but his really isn’t too hard to naturally do, even without meticulously planning and preparing a week’s worth of food. For example: I almost always have a bunch of kale in the fridge, which can be easily combined with staples like pasta and eggs. I also typically have avocados around, which I can combine with the kale to make a salad or pair with eggs for breakfast. If I decide to roast a big batch of butternut squash, I’ll use it in a macro bowl on night, or as part of a vegetable stir-fry the next. These aren’t exactly gourmet meals, but neither are most of the things made as part of a pre-planned meal prepping regiment.