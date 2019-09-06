The Best Meal Prep Containers For Getting Back Into Your Lunch-Packing Routine

With summer coming to an end, many of us are settling back into our daily routines. That means fewer days off, less time spent dining alfresco at our favorite restaurants, and a lot more meal prep.
To help make that transition a little less painful, we've rounded up 10 of the best meal prep containers available online.
Ahead, you'll find highly-rated containers that can keep prepped veggies fresh longer, containers that can be easily thrown into a lunch bag on your way out the door in the morning, and containers that can go straight from the oven to the fridge to the microwave. The end of summer is always sad, but embracing a weekly meal prep routine doesn't have to be.
