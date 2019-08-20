12 Insulated Lunch Boxes That Double As Cute Accessories

In elementary school, one of the highlights of back-to-school season was picking out a brand new lunch box that expressed what kind of kid you wanted to be that year. We may not be going back to classes anymore, but that doesn't mean we can't bring back the enthusiasm we once had for lunch bags. And, thanks to plenty of cute designs, we can still express our current senses of style all while helping the environment — no need to buy disposable bags with one of these on your arm.
Since good looks shouldn't come at the expense of your lunch's freshness, we've gathered an array of lunch boxes that are both insulated and adorable, ahead. Show off who you are while also keeping your snacks in-tact.
Mziart Insulated Lunch Tote
The adult version of polka dots is terrazzo, which makes it fitting for a grown-up lunch box.
PackIt Plaid Lunch Bag
Plaid no longer only belongs on a school uniform skirt.
Herschel Supply Co. Kenny Lunch Box
This lunch bag lets you color block with the best of them.
Lands' End EZ Wipe Printed Lunch Box
The constantly spreading tie-dye trend just got invited to lunch.
Dabney Lee Arctic Zone Expandable Lunch Bag
Why not think outside of the box when it comes to your favorite lunch staple.
Out of the Woods Mini Shopper Lunch Bag
Um, excuse us? This is more than just an adorable tote bag?
PackIt Freezable Bento Box Set
You no longer have to choose between carrying a bento box and a insulated lunch bag.
SoYoung Lunch Bag
Good luck finding a lunch that's luxurious enough for this gold-flecked lunch bag.
BUILT Icehouse Cube Lunch Bag
This ice blue lunch box will keep you lunch ice cold.
Igloo Leftover Lunch Bag - POP Fruits Watermelon
Cling to summer by sporting a lunch bag that features the ultimate summer fruit.
BALORAY Lunch Bag Tote
A lunch tote this cute will make you actually want to meal prep.
FlowFly Insulated Reusable Lunch Bag
Packing an extra-large lunch doesn't mean you have to you have to carry a bulky, unattractive cooler.
