12 Insulated Lunch Boxes That Double As Cute Accessories

Olivia Harrison
In elementary school, one of the highlights of back-to-school season was picking out a brand new lunch box that expressed what kind of kid you wanted to be that year. We may not be going back to classes anymore, but that doesn't mean we can't bring back the enthusiasm we once had for lunch bags. And, thanks to plenty of cute designs, we can still express our current senses of style all while helping the environment — no need to buy disposable bags with one of these on your arm.
Since good looks shouldn't come at the expense of your lunch's freshness, we've gathered an array of lunch boxes that are both insulated and adorable, ahead. Show off who you are while also keeping your snacks in-tact.
1 of 12

Mziart Insulated Lunch Tote



The adult version of polka dots is terrazzo, which makes it fitting for a grown-up lunch box.
Shop This
INFO
Mziart
Insulated Lunch Tote
$12.99
2 of 12

PackIt Plaid Lunch Bag



Plaid no longer only belongs on a school uniform skirt.
Shop This
INFO
PackIt
Lunch Bag
$23.99
3 of 12

Herschel Supply Co. Kenny Lunch Box



This lunch bag lets you color block with the best of them.
Shop This
INFO
Herschel Supply Co.
Kenny Lunch Box
$24.99
4 of 12

Lands' End EZ Wipe Printed Lunch Box



The constantly spreading tie-dye trend just got invited to lunch.
Shop This
INFO
Lands' End
Kids Ez Wipe Printed Lunch Box
$24.95$19.96
5 of 12

Dabney Lee Arctic Zone Expandable Lunch Bag



Why not think outside of the box when it comes to your favorite lunch staple.
Shop This
INFO
Dabney Lee
Arctic Zone Expandable Lunch Bag
$14.99
6 of 12

Out of the Woods Mini Shopper Lunch Bag



Um, excuse us? This is more than just an adorable tote bag?
Shop This
INFO
Out of The Woods
Mini Shopper Lunch Bag
$11.99
7 of 12

PackIt Freezable Bento Box Set



You no longer have to choose between carrying a bento box and a insulated lunch bag.
Shop This
INFO
PackIt
Packit Freezable Bento Box Set
$19.98
8 of 12

SoYoung Lunch Bag



Good luck finding a lunch that's luxurious enough for this gold-flecked lunch bag.
Shop This
INFO
SoYoung
Lunch Bag
$44.95
9 of 12

BUILT Icehouse Cube Lunch Bag



This ice blue lunch box will keep you lunch ice cold.
Shop This
INFO
BUILT
Icehouse Cube Lunch Bag
$16.95
10 of 12

Igloo Leftover Lunch Bag - POP Fruits Watermelon



Cling to summer by sporting a lunch bag that features the ultimate summer fruit.
Shop This
INFO
Igloo
Leftover Lunch Bag - Pop Fruits Watermelon
$15.99
11 of 12

BALORAY Lunch Bag Tote



A lunch tote this cute will make you actually want to meal prep.
Shop This
INFO
BALORAY
Insulated Lunch Bag Tote
$13.99
12 of 12

FlowFly Insulated Reusable Lunch Bag



Packing an extra-large lunch doesn't mean you have to you have to carry a bulky, unattractive cooler.
Shop This
INFO
FlowFly
Insulated Reusable Lunch Bag
$11.50
