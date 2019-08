12 Insulated Lunch Boxes That Double As Cute Accessories

In elementary school, one of the highlights of back-to-school season was picking out a brand new lunch box that expressed what kind of kid you wanted to be that year. We may not be going back to classes anymore, but that doesn't mean we can't bring back the enthusiasm we once had for lunch bags . And, thanks to plenty of cute designs, we can still express our current senses of style all while helping the environment — no need to buy disposable bags with one of these on your arm.