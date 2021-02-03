Award shows! We're still doing them in 2021, and on February 28, the Golden Globes will kick off the start of the season. Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in a bicoastal virtual event for the first time ever, there will likely be even more opportunity for famous faces and nominees to be incorporated into the show. Remember Jennifer Aniston with that fire hydrant at the Emmys? And I have to wonder if we're getting a hazmat situation once again.
Advertisement
But before we get to the Who's Who of presenters, we have to talk about all of the nominees. Announced via a livestream on February 3 by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson, this year's slate should offer a diverse mix of stories from TV and movies about women, humour, and survival. We're hoping to see Anya-Taylor Joy from Netflix's hit The Queen's Gambit, Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman, and everyone in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. After putting the future of Hollywood on the shoulders of its only two winners of colour last year, as our TV critic Ariana Romero wrote, let's see if the Globes can recognize and support more diverse and hopeful talent.
Here are the nominees for the 78th Golden Globe Awards, as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Best Picture Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Picture Musical/Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Advertisement
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Kate Hudson, Music
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, Personal History of David Copperfield
Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Billy Murray, On the Rocks
Best Director Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Picture - Foreign Language
Another Round
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
La Llorona
Best Score Motion Picture
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
Mank
Soul
News of the World
Best Song Motion Picture
“Fight for You” from Judas & the Black Messiah
“Io Si” from The Life Ahead
“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami
“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Tigress & Tweed” from The US v. Billie Holiday
Best Drama Series
Advertisement
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ratched
Ozark
Best Musical/Comedy Series
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Flight Attendant
Emily in Paris
The Great
Best Television Motion Picture
Small Ax
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudekis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Best Supporting Actress – Television
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Julia Garner, Ozark
Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Best Supporting Actor - Television
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule