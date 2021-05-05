Emily In Paris Season 2 Photos Promise More Bucket Hats & Over-The-Top Prints

After what felt like forever, the filming for Emily In Paris Season 2 is underway. On Monday, photos from the set of the show’s forthcoming season were released, and just like its debut, this one’s already full of over-the-top style choices. For the hit series’ sophomore season, the titular Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and her crew appear to have ditched the City of Lights for Villefranche-sur-Mer, a beach town near Nice in the French Riviera. Naturally, the change in locale called for a more beach-appropriate wardrobe.
Having left her Audrey Hepburn-inspired Christian Siriano dress (top photo) at home in Paris, Emily’s summer persona looks to be much more relaxed, with photos from the set showing the protagonist wearing high-waisted bikinis, oversized sunglasses, and silk scarves tied around her head. A pool scene sees Emily in a teal-blue bikini with a patterned robe and kitten heel sandals. While visiting the town's city centre, she wears a retro-esque scarf-sunglasses look with a baby blue mini dress, a Mod trench coat, and a box-shaped purse.
Emily’s affinity for bold prints and logos hasn’t completely vanished, though. Other photos from the set show the character wearing a black-and-white patterned bucket hat, a polka dot-and-floral tiered dress, and a graphic handbag — yes, all together. After all, it wouldn’t be Emily In Paris without some head-turning looks from the lead.