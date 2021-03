After A Year Of Isolation, Are Introverts Doing Okay?

The entirety of the last year has been scary and uncertain, but the first few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic were particularly so. Practically overnight, and with little advance warning, states closed down businesses and implemented stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus. Obviously it was for a greater good, but suddenly many of us were no longer able to see our friends, our families, or our coworkers. The exceptions to this — like, if someone was an essential worker — only made it more clear how isolating and frightening a time it was. For countless people, the experience was lonely and isolating. But there was one group who seemed to be adjusting a little better than everyone else: introverts. Some were even a little smug about it — at first, anyway.