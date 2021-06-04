Leyna Bloom’s Dreams Started At A Bus Terminal. With Port Authority, She’s Come Full Circle

“Flashdance, Center Stage, Fame — it was always about women going after what they want and using their visibility to navigate themselves and being resilient and powerful. I love that representation, and it’s unfortunate that I didn’t see any of that in the trans arena of entertainment. It was always Maury or Jerry Springer, ways to exploit our lifestyles. Even today as a new actress, I get so many auditions to play this victim mentality. You only see me as a sex worker, you only see me as someone who’s dating a drug dealer, someone that’s in and out of jail. I want to go past that and explore my ideas as being a third gender and loving that. I want to be Cleopatra! I want to be a Bond girl! There are so many ways to really manifest our visibility everywhere — not just in entertainment but also all different walks of life. This way, the next generation can wake up and go into every kind of public space. I’m really banking on this: The world will be better.”