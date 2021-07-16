The Clues To The Major Twist In Fear Street: 1666 Were In Front Of Us This Whole Time

When Hannah gets arrested and sentenced to hang, Sarah decides to sell her soul to the devil in order to save her. But here’s the twist: Solomon Goode has beaten her to it. He’s the one behind the downfall of Union, having struck a deal with Satan to ensure his family’s future prosperity: For the price of one Union soul every few years, the Goodes will enjoy good fortune and stability forever. When Sarah realizes what he’s done, Goode throws her to the wolves, framing her as the witch. At first, she resists, but when she realizes that an admission of guilt might save Hannah’s life, she relents. Still, as the noose is placed around her neck, she does utter a curse; but one focused on Goode and his descendents, who, she vows, will be made to pay one day.

