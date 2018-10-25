At first, the girls delight in their magnified powers, which they use to even the playing field. Sarah casts a love spell that makes Chris thirst for her. Bonnie, who has spent years covering up the burn scars on her back, casts a beauty spell that finally erases them. Rochelle, one of the few Black students at this school ruled by tanned, blonde rich kids, gets back at her racist bully, Laura Lizzie (Christine Taylor) by casting a revenge spell that makes her hair fall out. (The Craft’s approach to race feels ahead of its time. Rochelle isn’t just a token Black friend thrown in for representation. The discrimination she faces is an element that actually drives the plot forward. Still, she’s not given all that much more to do.) Nancy, meanwhile, causes her abusive father to die of a heart attack, leaving her and her mother free to use his life insurance payout to trade in their leaky trailer for a penthouse apartment and a fancy jukebox that only plays Connie Francis records. But soon enough, the coven must grapple with the consequences of unchecked vengeance — after all, “whatever you send out there you get back times three.”