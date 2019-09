"For me, I was inspired to look up Wicca because I loved the idea of sisterhood, and nature being worshipped as well as giving you power," explained Allie, a producer living in Brooklyn. "The girls in the movie had grown so powerful and had such a close bond (at first, at least), and that was very appealing."Allie practiced Wicca for about four years, turning to the web to get her start before deciding, rather fittingly, to turn to the non-digital world. She discovered her first magic book at her elementary school library — Black Magic, White Magic by Gary Jennings, a tome that tackles the history of magic and how non-practitioners have reacted to it over time. It would be two years before Silver Ravenwolf's Teen Witch: Wicca for a New Generation became the essential guide for teenagers inspired by The Craft, Buffy, and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.