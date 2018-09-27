Twitter Seems To Think Christine Blasey Ford's Blue Suit Is A Nod To Anita Hill

I’m not sure if Dr Christine Blasey Ford’s blue suit is a gesture of solidarity with Prof Anita Hill but I’d like to think so. #BelieveChristine #BelieveSurivors pic.twitter.com/Nqbr3hd07b— MJ (@marisajanegreen) September 27, 2018
Loved the reference by a democratic senator about Anita Hill and the blue suit....draws attention to the blue suit on Ford.— Brandy1137 (@brandy1137) September 27, 2018
Sen. Feinstein "Anita Hill, attractive woman in a blue suit". Dr. Ford, attractive lady in a blue suit. Must just be coincidence,; no one would have done that deliberately would they?— Heather R. Higgins (@TheHRH) September 27, 2018
Dr Christine Blasey Ford paying homage to the original, Anita Hill, by wearing a blue suit. Beautiful tribute. #IBelieveAnitaHill #IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord— AM Finnatic (@Riverdeboz) September 27, 2018
She’s wearing a blue suit y’all. Guess who else did in 1991? Dr. Ford knows what’s up #KavanaughHearings— ? ???? ? #WeWilmRebuild (@daebakdarling) September 27, 2018
Blasey-Ford is wearing a blue suit Anita Hill wore a blue suit if that isn’t the biggest fuck you then idk what is— Barbie Q Bitch (@MalibuHudson) September 27, 2018
Dr. Ford wears a blue suit today ... just like Anita Hill did in her Senate testimony. pic.twitter.com/81QjiGwCqS— Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) September 27, 2018