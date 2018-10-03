Light as a Feather comes from writer and producer R. Lee Fleming Jr., who worked on both One Tree Hill and Friends. It also stars Ajiona Alexus, the actress known to teen audiences as Sheri Holland on 13 Reasons Why. Take those three related shows as a clue: Light as a Feather is prime teen material and follows in the tradition of these series, reveling mostly in high school drama. There are stolen kisses! Exclusive parties! A high school hallway filled with water! A demonic game brought on by a vengeful spirit!