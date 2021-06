That experience is the inspiration behind Good on Paper, a new Netflix film that Shlesinger wrote and stars in. In a literal case of art imitates life, she plays Andrea Singer, a stand-up comedian and aspiring actress . On a flight from New York City to Los Angeles after a disastrous audition, Andrea meets Dennis (Ryan Hansen), a nice enough guy who wheedles his way into her life with charm, intelligence, and wit. On paper, he seems perfect: a great job in finance, a house in Beverly Hills. Plus, he’s supportive of Andrea’s career, gives stock tips to her best friend Margot (Margaret Cho), and is close with his mom. So, when Andrea first catches him in a lie, she initially brushes it off. But soon enough, the cracks in his story reveal themselves to be chasms, and the inconsistencies become impossible to ignore. Turns out, Dennis isn’t rich or successful. He’s $200,000 in debt, lives with two roommates, and lies about his mom having cancer to ingratiate himself with women. In other words, he’s just another Dirty John — an emotional relationship con man.