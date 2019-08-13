The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials On Netflix Right Now

Stand-up comedy is the comfort food of binge-watching — but don't let that stop you from also ordering comfort food. Whether you're hunkering down with a medium-size pizza for one or just need something on in the background while you finish work, you can't go wrong with an hour or so of Netflix content specifically engineered to make you laugh.
The best thing about Netflix's selection of stand-up specials is you don't need to splash out on expensive tickets or line up outside seedy comedy clubs to experience some of the funniest people the world has to offer. However, this can make it difficult to choose who exactly will be joining you on your wild Friday night hoping neither of your roommates come home as you slowly take over the couch.
Having had many a similar night before, I have a curated list of specials that will make that FOMO disappear. Do you like dark comedy? Goofy characters? Brand new faces, or a throwback to some classics? Whether you want tried-and-true stand-up or to meet some new faces currently reinventing the genre, Netflix has it all.
Ahead are all the best stand-up and comedy specials Netflix has to offer that you can stream right now — just don't eat all the pizza before I join you.