Do You Have FOMO?



There is nothing like a little FOMO to make you question your worth.



You know the feeling. You checked Instagram only to see that all of your friends are together having what appears to be a really good time. And instead of being glad for that fact, and hoping your buds' night goes great, you fall into a deep pit of anxiety that you're not there, as well.



This is totally normal. And in fact, it actually has nothing to do with you not being a part of the action. So, put down your phone and continue having an amazing self-care night filled with Netflix and takeout — sometimes what you want to be doing is so much better for you than what everyone else is doing.



Watch as our Soapboxing duo takes FOMO head-on.



