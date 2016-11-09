It's been a long effing year. No matter how you felt about the election, today marks the beginning of a big change in our country. And while we are all grappling with complex emotions right now, in the coming days, we will try to move forward, one way or another.
Everyone copes in different ways, but I think many of us can agree that some good old-fashioned mac and cheese, nachos, or spaghetti would really hit the spot right about now. Ahead, find 15 comfort food recipes that, if nothing else, will distract you with delicious-looking photos for the next five minutes.
