All The Best Looks From The 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

The film industry's night of nights is here, with the 95th annual Academy Awards taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
As the biggest names in the biz arrived to celebrate another year of phenomenal cinema, our eyes were just as firmly planted on who's wearing what on the red carpet, as they are on who's taking home the awards.
This year, the stars sashayed down a champagne (yes, champagne) carpet, turning heads in a grand display of exquisite couture. Florence Pugh was the talk of the carpet when she arrived in a show-stopping look from Valentino's spring 2023 couture collection, featuring a puffy top and black shorts. "A bit romantic, a bit of punk, wearing some shorts, I'm doing it," Pugh told E! News on the red carpet when asked to describe her Oscars outfit.
The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey stunned in an ocean dream of a dress from Dolce & Gabbana, while Nicole Kidman shimmered in a striking black Armani Privé gown.
Scroll on for all the best red carpet fashion from the 2023 Oscars.