All The Best Looks From The 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

This year, the stars sashayed down a champagne (yes, champagne) carpet, turning heads in a grand display of exquisite couture. Florence Pugh was the talk of the carpet when she arrived in a show-stopping look from Valentino's spring 2023 couture collection, featuring a puffy top and black shorts. "A bit romantic, a bit of punk, wearing some shorts, I'm doing it," Pugh told E! News on the red carpet when asked to describe her Oscars outfit.