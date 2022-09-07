Let’s Hear It For Florence Pugh’s Makeup At The Venice Film Festival

If you're here for tea: there's rumour of an on-set feud, a very tense red carpet, and apparently, Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? (Pine insists he didn’t, btw.) One thing out of Venice that appears the opposite of chaotic, instead, elegant, graceful and demure: Florence Pugh. Here, we're breaking down her full beauty look, if for no other reason than her brows look laminated and her lips are the perfect shade of mauve pink — and we can actually verify the makeup. (Spitgate? We may never know what happened.)