Lady Gaga's Boatside Arrival At The Venice Film Festival Is Such A Mood

There's no doubt that Italy is home to many breathtaking sites — it is, after all, the birthplace of the Renaissance, and also pizza. Yet surely we can all agree that the most incredible sight ever to appear in the country happened on Thursday, when Lady Gaga made her debut at the Venice Film Festival.
Perched atop a boat in a slinky black dress, the "Diamond Heart" singer looked like a combination of 2018 fashion diva and classic movie star — quite appropriate, since this trip to the land of Gaga's own ancestors is for the Friday premiere of the highly-anticipated A Star Is Born.
The Bradley Cooper-directed movie is Gaga's first time as a bona fide leading lady — which is weird, because this photo proves she's clearly been a silver screen icon this entire time.
Fans were delighted to see Gaga, newly-appointed Water Goddess, living her best life in Venice.
Lady Gaga arriving on a taxi boat to the 75th Venice Film Festival today is a forever mood. pic.twitter.com/62k2eEqFo5— Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) August 30, 2018
Lady Gaga has arrived in Venice and stans getting on boats to get closer to her and scream yas gaga is a mood ? pic.twitter.com/oYxto7EO1D— Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) August 30, 2018
Lady Gaga arriving in Venice is the level of EXTRA I aspire to be !!! pic.twitter.com/EuIWEtTj9E— Scott Murphy xoxo (@Scottmurphy1994) August 30, 2018
Is there anything more Old Hollywood glamorous than Gaga on a boat in Venice on her way to the premiere of “A Star is Born”? I think not. pic.twitter.com/QoPlopFkAi— Maureen Holloway (@maureenholloway) August 30, 2018
While Gaga's previous films — like Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and Machete Kills — did not take her from pop star to movie star, the music-heavy remake very well could. A Star Is Born was recently named "the most impressive directorial debut by an actor since Robert Redford’s Ordinary People" by an accidentally-published review on TalkHouse. And people really, really liked Ordinary People.
Cooper, for his part, was very committed to the authenticity of the film, even taking Gaga to shoot on the real Saturday Night Live stage for a scene in which her character performs on the variety show.
"I just never wanted to do a montage of her rise. I thought, 'How can we show the rise [to fame]?' Saturday Night Live is the only place you can go when someone has arrived to a new spot [in their career]," Cooper told Entertainment Weekly of the choice.
A star may soon be born, but darling, Lady Gaga has already arrived.
