Margot Robbie Brought Her New Bangs To The Oscars

Margot Robbie showed up at tonight's Academy Awards with a dramatic new hairstyle. We're not talking about a barely detectable blonde-on-blonde highlight or a half-inch trim, but a new look unlike anything we've ever seen on the Aussie actress and producer: long, dark blonde hair styled in a low, messy ponytail, with blunt bangs cut straight across her forehead.
The new style comes courtesy of Robbie's go-to hairdresser, Bryce Scarlett, who likely used hair extensions to add length to the star's usual shoulder-length rooted blonde lob, and clip-in bangs for the heavy, eyelash-skimming fringe on top.
We're here for the extra hair, but we're guessing that Robbie will be back to her simple, center-parted lob tomorrow. Still, it's fun to see her play around with a totally different look, and make us all do a red-carpet double take.