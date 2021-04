Steven Yeun’s Oscars Hair Pays Homage To An Iconic Asian Film

According to hairdresser Anh Co Tran , who is responsible for creating Yeun's Oscars style, the hair takes direct inspiration from Wong Kar-wai’s romantic drama In The Mood For Love , specifically the starring character of Chow Mo-wan, portrayed by Tony Leung. It's a fitting homage as both Yeun and Leung received critical acclaim for their roles, Yeun with an Oscar nomination and Leung earning a Best Actor award at Cannes . In The Mood For Love, which came out in 2000, is set in British Hong Kong in 1962, which totally explains why the hair has such a timeless, throwback feel to it.