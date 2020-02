Yet, Ha-won’s romantic prospects shatter the traditional fairytale narrative, as the series premiere’s opening scene signals. When we meet Ha-won, she is telling a group of young girls she babysits the story of Cinderella and eventually gets to the “Happily ever after” portion. Then Ha-won screams “As if!” before explaining, “Cinderellas these days don’t have time to meet any princes. Because all they do is work. On top of that, ‘princes’ nowadays are just complete jerks … I wish someone would tell them to stop being so entitled.”