When Bong Joon-ho’s latest film, Parasite, hit theaters back in October, it sent a shiver down the nation’s collective spine. The dark, stylish film exposed the sordid, symbiotic nature of society’s different classes, and gave audiences one helluva thrill from the first scene to the last. It’s gone on to win some major awards, including the Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival and the Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language award at the Golden Globes. Now, it’s poised to take home the highest honors of all: the Best Picture award at the Academy Awards Sunday night.
Long before Bong was heralded as the Next Great Thing in the States, however, he was already an incredibly respected filmmaker in his own right overseas, with a cadre of films that all boast his trademark dark humor and incisive take on complex social dynamics. Take a look at where you can stream some of his previous films online to get fully amped for the Oscars Sunday night. May the odds be ever in his favor.