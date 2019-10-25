Parasite is not a horror movie, so it’s not scary in the sense that there are supernatural presences, a bunch of jump scares, or some overriding threat that everyone is trying to run away from (at least not in a literal sense). That said, things do turn creepy around midway through the movie. There are times when the anticipation of what’s going to happen might get the best of you, and you’ll find yourself not wanting your feet to touch the ground. There are also a couple almost jump scares — characters appearing again when you wish they wouldn’t. Will you have to worry about ghosts or monsters lurking around your apartment? No. Will there be images that haunt your afterward? Probably not. Well, not unless you have a problem with our next point…