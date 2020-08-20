It’s Always A Good Time To Rewatch Whitney Houston In The Bodyguard

In fact, without Houston, The Bodyguard would surely have been forgotten. (No offense to Costner, but that grit-your-teeth as you grumble endearments masculinity can remain firmly in the ‘90s.) Directed by Mick Jackson from a screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan, the plot is fairly straightforward: Frank Farmer (Costner), a former secret service agent with a chip on his shoulder, is reluctantly hired to protect Rachel Marron (Houston), a mega-star singer and Oscar-nominated actress plagued with death threats from a murderous stalker. She balks at his advice, he seethes at her stubbornness, and of course, they fall in love. In many ways, it’s the anti-A Star Is Born: Rather than a woman being plucked from obscurity by a far more famous man, Rachel — and by extension Houston — is the undeniable center of attention in every scene she’s in.

