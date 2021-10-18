Shalita Grant’s Sherry Is The Best Part Of You Season 3 & She Knows It

​​Shalita Grant: At Julliard, part of the training first year for character development was “never assume you know anything.” So you look up everything and you'd be surprised what gems you get. So case in point with Cassidy [on Search Party], when I got that audition they were like, "She has a vocal fry." Now I never watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians... That's not my vibe. So I had a judgment already. Because of that, it was important to push through and learn. I looked up the psychology behind the vocal fry and what I learned was these women are not actually trying to make their voices higher, they're actually trying to make their voices lower and a byproduct is that you press down on your vocal folds. Boys have vocal fry too, but because we have a very patriarchal lens on our ears, we only hear it with the women. So the psychology behind it is trying to sound more professional by bringing your voice down. So with that, I was like, "Oh my God, that gives me a whole in into this character." She's actually trying really hard to be good at her job. It's just society that takes it the wrong way.