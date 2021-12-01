12 Cyber Week Sales You Still Have Time To Shop

This year's Cyber Week is the holiday gift that keeps on giving. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but it isn't too late to score major discounts on Refinery29's favorite reader-approved retailers. Luckily for us, bedding brand Brooklinen and fashion giant Nordstrom have extended their Cyber Monday sales an extra day, and some other stores — like J. Crew and Abercrombie — are celebrating Cyber Week well into December. In other words, if Thanksgiving wore you out last weekend or you forgot to grab an essential holiday gift (or if, like us, you're just not ready to say goodbye to the thriftiest time of the year), you've still got time to save big on vibrators, cordless vacuums, comfy sweaters, bedding, and more. Here are some of the best Cyber Week sales that are still plugging along, from Dyson to West Elm.
Cyber Monday Tech Deals Still Going On
Until December 4, enjoy discounts including $100 off the Dyson Outsize Absolute+ or the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute. No promo code needed.
Until December 5, Dell's laptops and monitors are hundreds of dollars off — no promo code necessary.
Best Buy's Cyber Week event isn't over yet. Save hundreds of dollars on laptops and Chromebooks, or grab smart speakers for under $30.
Cyber Monday Fashion Deals Still Going On
You've got until December 9 to shop Abercrombie's Cyber Week deals. Take 25% off select styles and 15% off all jeans. Plus, enjoy free shipping with all orders over $75.
With the code FESTIVE, take 40% off the coziest sweaters, coats, and more that J. Crew has to offer, valid through December 6.
For a limited time only, use the promo code OMG to take up to 50% off ELOQUII's cutest workwear, going-out dresses, and more.
Cyber Monday Sex & Wellness Deals Still Going On
For a limited time only, sex toy superseller Ella Paradis is letting you take up to 75% off all sex toys, massagers, and vibes. Just use the code CYBER at checkout.
Until 11:59 p.m. on December 1, take up to 50% off LELO's chic vibrators and toys (and save hundreds on bundles!).
In honor of Cyber Week, take 30% off everything on Unbound's site. The discount will be applied at checkout.
Cyber Monday Home & Decor Deals Still Going On
Brooklinen's 15% off sale is still ongoing, until 11:59 p.m. EST on December 1. Enjoy discounted sheets, loungewear, and cozy everything.
Right now, West Elm's bestselling, ready-to-ship furniture, bedding, and decor is up to 70% off.
You've still got time to take advantage of Wayfair's many, many Cyber Week deals, including up to 70% off bedding, 55% off kitchen goods, and more.
