Story from 29 Beauty Questions With…
Dyson’s Black Friday Deals Arrived Early — & Are Very Good

Karina Hoshikawa
Last Updated November 20, 2023, 9:53 PM
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team.
If there's one time of year to purchase a Dyson, it's Black Friday (which has evolved from a single shopping holiday to an entire week of internet-breaking deals). Whether you're eyeing a sleek new vacuum or a salon-worthy piece of beauty tech, the innovative devices come at a premium, which makes Cyber szn a uniquely opportune moment to knock some dollars off your investment.
We've raved about the brand numerous times — it's no exaggeration to say that its suite of hair tools truly changed the game for this writer — and this year, Dyson has outdone itself with its Black Friday deals. From price-slashed Airwraps and stick vacuums to unprecedented discounts on the recently launched Dyson Supersonic Origin, keep reading to scope out your Dyson game plan this Black Friday.
Dyson Supersonic (Ceramic Pop), $429.99 $329.99

Shop This
Dyson
Supersonic™ Hair Dryer (ceramic Pop)
$329.99$429.99
Dyson
Dates: 11/06 - 11/28
Promo: Save $100 on the Dyson Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer and Supersonic Hair Dryer Ceramic Pop
Dyson's inaugural hair tool is still the GOAT among hair dryers, and there's no better time to make it yours than during Black Friday. The entry-level Supersonic Origin (which is currently out of stock online, but here's hoping for an imminent restock) is already Dyson's most affordable model at $399.99 but is slashed down to $299.99. Plus, you can choose two additional complimentary attachments (worth up to $79.98) at checkout with the purchase of any Supersonic.
Shop Supersonic Deals
Dyson
Supersonic™ Hair Dryer (ceramic Pop)
$329.99$429.99
Dyson
Dyson
Supersonic™ Origin Hair Dryer
$299.99$399.99
Dyson
Dyson
Supersonic™ Hair Dryer (prussian Blue/rich...
$429.99
Dyson
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Vacuum, $649.99 $399.99

Shop This
Dyson
V12 Detect Slim Absolute Vacuum
$399.99$649.99
Dyson
Dates: 11/20 - 11/27
Promo: Up to $250 Off Dyson home technology
If you're in the market to upgrade your old vacuum, Dyson has Black Friday offers to sweeten the deal. Several of its bestselling vacuum models — including the V8, V11, V12, and V15 — are being marked down for the occasion. While run times, weight, and other specs vary, any model will provide you with clean floors and carpets in a few passes — without the tangle of cords.
Shop Vacuum Deals
Dyson
V8 Absolute Vacuum
$299.99$519.99
Dyson
Dyson
V12 Detect Slim Absolute Vacuum
$399.99$649.99
Dyson
Dyson
V11 Extra (iron)
$349.99$599.99
Dyson
Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link HP02 purifier heater, $629.99 $449.99

Shop This
Dyson
Pure Hot + Cool Link™ Hp02 Purifier Heater
$449.99$629.99
Dyson
Ready to splurge on a status air purifier? Say less — Dyson has several models on sale this year, ranging from the Pure Hot + Cool Link (a steal at under $450) as well as the souped-up Purifier Humidify + Cool, which removes 99.97% of air pollutants from your space.
Shop Purifier Deals
Dyson
Purifier Hot+cool Purifying Fan Heater (bl...
$549.99$749.99
Dyson
Dyson
Pure Hot + Cool Link™ Hp02 Purifier Heater
$449.99$629.99
Dyson
Dyson
Purifier Humidify+cool Formaldehyde (nicke...
$799.99$999.99
Dyson

