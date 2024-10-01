There are a whopping 10 vibration speeds on this sucker, and three autopilot modes. I struggled a little bit to figure out how to turn the toy off (just press the “minus” button), but not before I amped up the vibration level to its max speed. Out of force of habit, I reached to cover myself up with a blanket to muffle the sound, when I realized there was… nothing to muffle? Granted, the vibrator isn’t completely silent — but it’s pretty damn close. What noises it does make sound more like a low-pitched rumble than a shrill motor. (Just the other week, I had to ask my partner to pause during sex because my anal vibrator’s motor just sounded too loud. “I’m sorry, can we pause for a sec?” I asked them. It wasn’t the end of the world, but it was annoying.)