So, even though Fine says phthalates (and PVC) are much less common in sex toys nowadays, look out for toys that say phthalate-free and are made of silicone or other non-plastic materials. Most reputable brands will use food-grade silicone and label their packages "body safe." But that term doesn't really mean anything when toys aren't following regulations. What you need to know is that food-grade silicone, like the material used to make silicone baking trays, has been tested to make sure that it doesn't transfer chemicals into food when it's heated or cooled. So if you have a food-grade silicone fork, chemicals won't move from the fork into your food as you stick it through something hot. The idea might be that if this silicone doesn't put chemicals into food, it won't put chemicals into your body. But, we don't know that for sure, Fine says, because how food-grade silicone interacts with a human body hasn't been studied.