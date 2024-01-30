At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
When it comes to self-love, nothing says "treat yourself" like a new sex toy. And this Valentine's Day, Womanizer wants to make that happen for you with two swoon-worthy deals: The R29 reader-favorite brand is not only taking up to 50% off some of its highly sought-after sex toys, but it's also throwing in a free surprise vibrator with every purchase over $129 during the Womanizer's Valentine's Day Sale through February 15.
Yes, you heard that right — the brand, which pioneered suction technology, is practically giving orgasms away. So, if you're in need of some extra toe-curling goodness for yourself or to share with a friend, you're not going to want to miss these hefty discounts. Sales range from sex toy bundles (where you can get even more pleasure for half the price) to sales on personally approved and reviewed bestsellers like the Womanizer Starlet and Duo.
Keep reading for all the details on our must-buys from the sale, so you can get yours (in more ways than one!) now.
Sharing is caring, even more so when it comes to sexual pleasure. Surprise your partner this Valentine's Day with a gift that's made to vibrate from the base of the penis all the way to the clit. Or, play solo with Womanizer's famous G-spot vibrator, InsideOut. It's a perfect power couple.
Using Womanizer's Pleasure Air Technology, the Starlet gives giant pleasure in a pint-size package. Small and handy, this easy-to-use clitoral stimulator sucks all the right spots at four powerful intensities. If you need more convincing, check out our first-hand Starlet review, which it passed with flying colors.
If you've been waiting for this clitoral vibrator to come down in price, you best run to pick this suction vibrator up. With a new autopilot suction feature, 12 intensity levels, and four hours of run time, the "Prada of sex toys" is an orgasmic deal.
This suction vibrator takes everything you love from the Premium and makes it eco-friendly by using as little plastic as possible. It retains the 12 intensities and impressive run time, but you get the privilege of knowing that with each orgasm, you're saving the world just a little bit.
This dual-stimulating powerhouse will take your clit and G-spot to new heights with an incredible blended orgasm that will leave you shaking, according to incredibly pleased reviewers. The only way to make the Duo even more pleasurable? Knocking 25% off the price (making it even lower than its Black Friday tag).
Womanizer's tried-and-true is the Pro40, which is known for its 4.5 rating from nearly 1,700 reviews. Using six intensities, it doles out quick mind-blowing orgasms again and again (or so the reviews say). And at under $100, it's some real bang for your buck.