Suction vibrators: They're not just a trendy sex toy — they're a lifestyle choice ... and one that's dominated the market for nearly the last decade. The first suction vibrator was pioneered by the sexual wellness brand Womanizer. Its patented Pleasure Air Technology relies on — you guessed it — air to stimulate the clitoris, creating a non-touch sensation that mimics the feel of oral sex. Though they were first to the game, Womanizer's immaculate technology has kept them at the top of buyers' minds again and again. In fact, the brand's suction vibrators have made their way to the top of the best-selling list at mega-retailer Lovehoney. And none more so than the Womanizer Starlet.
With a 4.4 rating and nearly 1,000 reviews, this miniature clitoral stimulator has become a mainstay in Lovehoney shoppers' carts, to some pretty explosive reviews. The product page is littered with effusive praise with customers raving that it's "the best toy [they] own" followed by graphic descriptions of full-body, toe-curling orgasms and warnings to grab towels for potential squirting. And right now, in honor of International Masturbation Month, Lovehoney is taking 50% off this best-selling suction vibrator, making the choice to add it to your cart a no-brainer. Womanizer vibes usually retail upwards of $100, but the Starlet is currently on sale for under $40. Need more convincing? Keep reading to learn about my experience with the Womanizer Starlet and see why it's a must-have for every sex toy enthusiast.
"
I think I've been having inadequate sex my whole life!! I've never had orgasms like this before. Not even close.
lovehoney reviewer
"
It was a dark, rainy April day when the Womanizer Starlet arrived at my front doorstep in a small, unassuming package. I was deep in the depths of my seasonal depression after an unusually warm week got my hopes up, only to plummet back down when I was forced to wear my winter puffer to grab the mail. But among the array of damp packages on my stoop was a small one that seemed to beckon me to open it first. As soon as I ripped open the discreet packaging, I couldn't help but feel a small sliver of delight. Beneath the brown box was a shiny white box, showing off the Starlet beneath. I opened it immediately, and as I examined the barely palm-sized suction vibrator, I was dazzled by its small stature and delicately lined silver sides that seemed to sparkle. Not to sound hyperbolic, but as soon as I laid eyes on the Starlet, I knew it was something special — a star, if you will.
Since my mood had me feeling less sexy than a pile of sawdust, I decided to ease into my alone time with the Womanizer with a long, steamy bath and a few chapters of my current romance read. Though the Starlet is theoretically waterproof, and I could have taken it into my tub with me, I find that suction vibrators work best on dry land. That's because they're intended to be used with a bit of your favorite lubricant in order to best replicate the feeling of oral sex, and water, of course, washes that away. I'm not saying you can't use suction toys underwater, but (perhaps counterintuitive) they feel much more like a warm, wet mouth without interference/friction from the bath.
"
Take it slow and steady on low, or crank it up for a quickie, it works every time.
lovehoney reviewer
"
Warm, relaxed, and slippery, I made my way from the bath into bed, where I had some lube and the Starlet waiting for me. I relaxed back onto my pillow and grabbed the mini vibrator, which wasn't even the length of my thumb or half as wide as my wrist. I assumed the small stature would make it difficult to hold, but the device fit perfectly in the palm of my hand. I assumed it wouldn't pack much of a punch, but as soon as I had it between my legs, I was proved wrong. Quickly.
Even on the lowest of four possible settings, the suction mouth of the Starlet was able to latch onto my clit and take me from zero to explosive orgasm in just a few minutes. In fact, the suction was so strong that I was able to move my hands away from it to do some other exploring, and it stayed firmly in place. I'm a person who enjoys penetration as well as clitoral stimulation, and I really enjoyed that because of the Starlet's small shape and size, I was able to use my fingers to manually stimulate myself internally while using it. It was this combo that really made me feel like I was getting some excellent oral sex, and it's one of the most realistic sensations I've had from a suction toy.
Even on the lowest of four possible settings, the suction mouth of the Starlet was able to latch onto my clit and take me from zero to explosive orgasm in just a few minutes. In fact, the suction was so strong that I was able to move my hands away from it to do some other exploring, and it stayed firmly in place. I'm a person who enjoys penetration as well as clitoral stimulation, and I really enjoyed that because of the Starlet's small shape and size, I was able to use my fingers to manually stimulate myself internally while using it. It was this combo that really made me feel like I was getting some excellent oral sex, and it's one of the most realistic sensations I've had from a suction toy.
"
Explosive!
lovehoney reviewer
"
If oral sex isn't your thing, I could also see the Starlet being a great addition to intercourse, especially if you need extra clit stim during sex. If rubbing yourself gets tiring and annoying, Starlet will absolutely come to the rescue. It's small enough to not get in the way and the suction is strong enough that it won't need you to constantly hold it in place.
At the end of my time with Starlet, I was left feeling like better things were on the horizon (or maybe that was just the orgasm hormones peaking, regardless I was feeling better about life). I was left both buzzing and impossibly relaxed. Do yourself a favor and grab it while supplies last. With orgasms this powerful (and a sale this good!), you're not going to want to miss out.
At the end of my time with Starlet, I was left feeling like better things were on the horizon (or maybe that was just the orgasm hormones peaking, regardless I was feeling better about life). I was left both buzzing and impossibly relaxed. Do yourself a favor and grab it while supplies last. With orgasms this powerful (and a sale this good!), you're not going to want to miss out.
