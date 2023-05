May Is For Masturbation — & Lovehoney’s Up-To-50%-Off Sale

In case you hadn't heard yet, May is officially International Masturbation Month, and there's nothing more important to sexual wellness retailer Lovehoney than helping you with your self-love needs. While we love hand-to-glans contact, sometimes we require a level of stimulation that can only be achieved with sex toys . Lucky for all of us, Lovehoney understands the importance of that, and in honor of May-sturbation month, the retailer is taking up to 50% off some of the biggest names in the sex toy biz (think Womanizer, We-Vibe, etc.), as well as its own in-house brand, lingerie, and other sexy accessories to set your alone-time mood — all May long (while supplies last).Of the importance of Masturbation May, Lovehoney's resident sexual wellness advisor, Sarah Tomchesson, says: "Despite the progress we’ve made, self-pleasure is still stigmatized and taboo in so many places." Promoting masturbation techniques and tools via sexual education is what May-sturbation month is all about, which is why Lovehoney wants to help you learn not only what sex toys you should be using, but why.