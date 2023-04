R29 Editors’ Go-To Sex Toys For Toe-Curling Orgasms

Here at R29, we're all about self-care — whether it's purchasing a new mattress , sprucing up your athleisure wear with the newest arrivals at Lululemon , or indulging in a luxury splurge item , we are experts at maximizing our pleasure. So it's no surprise that we all have extremely specific opinions on sex toys . When it comes to finding that toe-curling O, we know it helps to have first-hand testimonials, so I asked our Shopping Team to help me help you by sharing our go-to sex toys to discover what really works and what should already be in your cart, like, yesterday. And the results are telling.Things I learned: all of us reach for a clitoral vibrator when it comes time to get down and dirty. Which makes sense, seeing as nearly 40% of women require clitoral stimulation in order to orgasm. Within the greater sex toy trends, the R29 team members specifically enjoy a suction vibrator , which, when combined with the right lube, can mimic the feeling of oral sex (a perennial fav). While the way we get in the mood varied wildly (some preferred sexting, while others preferred reading erotica, and others just decompressed with a long bath), most of us enjoy our go-to toy in the comfort of our beds. Regardless of the how, the where, and the why, one thing is clear: we all understand the importance of a really good vibrator and want you to have your best orgasm with ease. Ahead, browse through the R29 editors' reviews of their go-to sex toys and decide which one(s) is right for you.