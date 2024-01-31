Fans of oral sex should not waste a second debating which toy to add to their kit: it's Volta or bust. This ridiculously strong fluttering stimulator is able to imitate the flicking of a tongue that's just as good at simulating BJs as it is cunnilingus. This versatile powerhouse is also great for nipples, making it a dream no matter what your gender is. We especially love its looped handle, which makes it easy to maneuver, even when things get slippery.