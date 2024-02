At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission."Fuck Valentine's Day," sexual wellness company Fun Factory writes in its newest campaign. "Fuck every day." And to be honest, we agree. Amid our packed inbox advertising last-minute bakery deliveries , intricate rose displays, and lacey lingerie , Fun Factory stands apart. While we adore the sentiment of a whole day dedicated to all kinds of love, it can come with a slew of pressures and expectations that can often counteract that. If you're one of the many people who is so over lace and candies, I'd like to direct you to Fun Factory's Anti-Valentine's Day Sale Right now through February 14, Fun Factory is offering up the chance to make a custom sex toy kit. And if you're aware of Fun Factory's inventory, you know it's going to be stocked with powerful, ethically made sex toys and premium accessories that are just as good for singles and couples as they are for throuples and polycules of all configurations, sexualities, and genders. The modern and inclusive initiative is meant to help you celebrate yourself all year long by choosing three sex toys and a special accessory, all for $214. Considering Fun Factory's best-selling vibrators sell for upwards of $150, the savings are no joke — nearly 50%. Considering the plethora of sex toy sales we've seen year-long, we can confidently say that this is unbeatable for this level of luxury vibrator . (We've previously only seen the brand mark down its vibes 20%!)Not sure which toys to build your custom kit with? Keep reading to hear our top two recs for each category based on firsthand experience and extremely pleased customer reviews. Or jump over to the sale and start building the perfect kit for you ASAP, so you can start fucking every day.... today.