"Fuck Valentine's Day," sexual wellness company Fun Factory writes in its newest campaign. "Fuck every day." And to be honest, we agree. Amid our packed inbox advertising last-minute bakery deliveries, intricate rose displays, and lacey lingerie, Fun Factory stands apart. While we adore the sentiment of a whole day dedicated to all kinds of love, it can come with a slew of pressures and expectations that can often counteract that. If you're one of the many people who is so over lace and candies, I'd like to direct you to Fun Factory's Anti-Valentine's Day Sale.
Right now through February 14, Fun Factory is offering up the chance to make a custom sex toy kit. And if you're aware of Fun Factory's inventory, you know it's going to be stocked with powerful, ethically made sex toys and premium accessories that are just as good for singles and couples as they are for throuples and polycules of all configurations, sexualities, and genders. The modern and inclusive initiative is meant to help you celebrate yourself all year long by choosing three sex toys and a special accessory, all for $214. Considering Fun Factory's best-selling vibrators sell for upwards of $150, the savings are no joke — nearly 50%. Considering the plethora of sex toy sales we've seen year-long, we can confidently say that this is unbeatable for this level of luxury vibrator. (We've previously only seen the brand mark down its vibes 20%!)
Not sure which toys to build your custom kit with? Keep reading to hear our top two recs for each category based on firsthand experience and extremely pleased customer reviews. Or jump over to the sale and start building the perfect kit for you ASAP, so you can start fucking every day.... today.
We reviewed the Vim Wand last year, and it's remained one of our favorites due to its soft, weighted head. When it comes to clitoral stimulation, Vim ranks up there with the best. Honestly, considering its hefty $169 price tag, we can't believe it's an option for your custom kit. If you're in the market for a wand vibrator, this one is a must. "A superstar," one of its 5-star reviews calls it. And we agree.
Fans of oral sex should not waste a second debating which toy to add to their kit: it's Volta or bust. This ridiculously strong fluttering stimulator is able to imitate the flicking of a tongue that's just as good at simulating BJs as it is cunnilingus. This versatile powerhouse is also great for nipples, making it a dream no matter what your gender is. We especially love its looped handle, which makes it easy to maneuver, even when things get slippery.
BDSM beginners and pros alike should hop on this set of restraints that fit any size bed or futon. Use the adjustable wrist or ankle cuffs together or separately to test out which sensations and bindings feel best for you. Or put on the included blindfold for some extra sensory enhancement.
The newest version of Fun Factory's versatile vibrating grinder is here and available for your orgasmic delight. The curved design is perfect for cradling all your hot spots via its five intensities. You can lie it ontop of you, lie on it, or move it wherever you need some extra stim. We promise this one doesn't disappoint.
Available in three sizes, this flexible dildo has a tapered head that's perfect for either anal or G-spot stimulation. Because the shaft is poseable, it's ideal for hitting all those hard-to-reach angles. Best of all? Its suction cup base can stick to walls, floors, or any other smooth surface you want to try and ride. Oh, and did we mention it's also strap-on compatible? Limba can do it all.
Among its reviews, pleased fans are calling this anal plug, "lovely," "soft," "wonderful," and "one of the most pleasurable experiences." The plug is small with a tapered tip for easy insertion, perfect for anal beginners. Its unique shape has been praised for being exactly right to use during partnered sex or with a larger sex toy. Ready to try double penetration? Bootie Fem awaits.
Loaded with libido-enhancing botanicals like jasmine, ylang-ylang, and ginger, this massage oil heightens all your senses through the power of touch and smell. We can't think of a better way to relax than a nice aromatic massage (both giving and receiving), and it makes a great luxurious foreplay moment. Going solo? Reviewers also recommend pouring some of this oil into the bath for the perfect way to warm up.
If you're all lubed up, we think the Shameless Sex Book by Amy Baldwin and April Lampert makes a great finishing touch to your sex toy kit. The pair host the podcast Shameless Sex and have compiled all their most popular questions into an easily digestable format. Want to learn more about BDSM? Medications' effects on libido? Why people fake orgasms? This book has it all and more in one neat sex-positive package.