I Tried The World’s First Weighted Rumble Wand & Taught Myself To Edge

Upon first glance, VIM doesn't look particularly special. Despite its bright colorway options of orange or blue, the wide head and long handle are about the same size and shape as the classic cordless Magic Wand. However, upon picking it up, claims of the weight of the wand prove true. Despite its hefty size, the wand is definitely lighter than most I have in my own collection. The handle is also covered in a layer of textured silicone, which is easy to grip, as well as soft in my hand.



The wand continued to impress as I used it as well. While many wands can be extremely loud (because of the supercharged motors) and feel like they're gonna buzz your clit right off, VIM's unique weighted motor made it feel like a low (but still powerful) rumble against my clit. The slow thudding vibration was strong enough to build my arousal, but nowhere in the danger zone of orgasming too quickly. That's because the wide range of vibrations was created specifically for people who complain that a wand can feel too buzzy and overstimulate them too fast. It made my experience more enjoyable to have a low vibration that wasn't irritating or overwhelming. In fact, the thing I loved most about the wand was that the vibrations stayed completely within the head, distributing pleasure to my entire vulva without sending shockwaves up my arm. Most wands in my collection are so powerful that the handle buzzes right along with the motor, leaving my arm exhausted. VIM somehow contains the vibes where they belong: between my legs. Also, because of the super soft head, VIM's promises of being quiet remained true. I was shocked at how quiet it really was. Beneath my covers, it was barely audible.