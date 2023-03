I Tried The World’s First Weighted Rumble Wand & Taught Myself To Edge

A decade in the making, this is a new kind of wand for those who are already fans — and more than capable of converting those who aren't. My only complaint, really, is that the difference between the first two speeds is rather large. I ended up staying on the lowest setting of its five speeds because I wanted to make it last longer. The second speed, despite still being a thudding, rumble, was much too strong for my sensitivity level. On the lowest level, though, I was able to edge to completion and make it really count. That said, if you're someone who needs a super-charged vibration to get off, rest assured that VIM has those as well. As well as its five speeds, VIM also boasts three pattern settings: the first for a deep orgasm, the second for a blissful quickie, and the third for an on-again, off-again specifically formulated to edge you to completion.Also among its unique traits, VIM also poses itself as a versatile, gender-neutral sex toy, able to stimulate both vulvas and penises with equal ease. We stan a multi-use toy, especially one that can be used solo or in a couple. To get your, ahem, juices flowing, the product page includes several ways to use the toy on your pleasure journey. So whether you want to double up on stimulation and use it during penetration, straddle it and ride it atop a pillow, or press it against the base of an anal plug or dildo, there are seemingly endless ways to use this wand. I particularly enjoyed that it gave me new ideas of how to stimulate myself, spiking my arousal just with new options for pleasure positions I hadn't considered before.