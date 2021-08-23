Fall Closet, Meet Anthropologie’s Pilcro Collection

It's the final stretch of summer, and we can no longer ignore that fall is coming... and fast. The days of tossing on a sundress and running out the door are numbered. But to counter the pain of bidding farewell to these easy, breezy outfits, we have the return jeans. Fall marks the start of what many would consider being the best season for our wardrobes, and Anthropologie is serving up plenty of autumn-ready denim to get us pumped about the months ahead.
The boho-retailer consistently ranks high on our list of go-to shopping spots for all things flowy, fun, and fashion-forward at any time of the year. Right now they're kicking off the fall with an enticing range of pieces from its exclusive Pilcro label that'll have you beautifully covered from head to toe. The new autumn collection has been carefully tailored for this moment, featuring items that are versatile and comfy. Think floaty blouses and button-downs suitable for work and play — in the office or outside of it — along with Pilcro's wide range of signature denim offerings (no matter where you stand on the whole skinny jeans debate). Whatever your denim dreams look like, they might just come true in the shape of vintage-inspired silhouettes, boyfriend cuts, sustainably made styles, tapered fits, and more, available in sizes 00 through 26W. There are even a handful of flared corduroy pants for those seeking bottoms that aren't jeans. Ahead, we've put together some of our top Pilcro picks to help you plan to prepare for a stylish transition out of summer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.