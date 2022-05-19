"The dress arrived pretty quickly after the order was placed. Immediately, I noticed it had an impressive amount of weight to it. After ripping off the plastic wrapping it came in, I could tell the dress was pretty wrinkled. This made sense because it’s a linen material. I gave it a quick steam to smooth out some of the wrinkles for styling purposes. However, I don’t mind it being a little wrinkly. I personally love when linen has a little character. I decided to style the dress with my Maria Dora x Emily Dawn Long hat, light green Jonathan Geiger sneakers, and strawberry socks for a more casual look.



From every stitch and seam to the flowy-ness of the fabric to the cinching of the waist area, it’s clear the dress was designed intentionally. To top it all off, the dress has pockets! It’s a pretty thoughtful design addition that definitely makes it stand out among other linen dresses on the market. If the cut and style of the dress fit your ideal aesthetic, then I do recommend it. This isn’t really in line with my personal style, but I know a well-made garment when I see one. This dress is definitely that." – Chichi Offor, Associate Writer