"I'm typically an XS/S in dresses, and with the help of Anthropologie's detailed reviewers, I could commit to an XS. There was an agreement online that the dress runs a little large, so I decided to size down and couldn't be happier. I was worried about whether or not to choose from the standard or petite sizes. It didn't help either when I pulled the piece out of the box for the first time, and it immediately looked too long. However, after trying it on, my worries melted away. I'm 5'5" (on a good day), and the dress fell to my ankles.



"Let me first say that pastel hues are my cherished territory in the fashion colour wheel. Therefore I was in a rut deciding which shade I should choose. I naturally gravitate toward white and light pinks (my two favourite colours), but ultimately, the green tint caught my eye. Although I only have a few items in the mossy shade, I have this unspoken love for green items — especially now that it's all over the runways. That's why I decided it was time to add the tone to my collection of dresses for the spring/summer. I could imagine myself pairing my ivory JW Pei Gabbi Bag and thin pearl necklace with it for a contrasting pop of colour. Now, I'm left wondering if I need to buy a white version for laid-back shopping/walk-in-the-park days.