“This collection features playful colors and prints, novelty textures, breathable gauze, and linen fabrications that reflect the spirit of adventure and relaxation,” says Srivastava. “Celandine was designed with travel in mind as we know that our customers are craving a curated collection that spans the entire vacation experience — from beach days to evening getaways.”



So, if you have an upcoming trip or are looking ahead to the summer, fill your suitcase with vacation-ready styles from Celandine. The line is available to shop online and in 120 Anthropologie stores nationwide.