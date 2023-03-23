Warm weather is slowly returning — and our spring cleaning impulses along with it. This season, we're revamping our wardrobes and our homes with fresh new pieces. And lucky for us, Anthropologie is making it easy to get excited about those home updates. Anthropologie is currently treating us to 30% off of home pieces for a limited time during its Spring Celebration Sale.
Everything from furniture and bedding to candles and home décor are on sale, and ready to refresh your humble abode. Maybe it’s time for a funky vase to store fresh cut flowers in, a timeless area rug that’s stain-free, or an entirely new bed frame for a better night’s sleep. The time to strike is now!
We've compiled some of Anthropologie's best-selling and top-rated home products to make your redecorating journey easy breezy. Order by March 28th for on-time Easter & Passover delivery.
