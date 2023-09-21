For some, Halloween may just be an excuse to dress up, eat candy, and party one day a year. But for the rest of us, the spooky season is more than just a months-long excuse to stock up on Reese's and decorate with plastic pumpkins. The witchy vibes — with its signature crystals, tarot decks, and celestial motifs — are a year-round thing, baby! For the basic witch, there is no shortage of inexpensive decor you can buy. But if you'd rather be watching Practical Magic year-round, Anthropologie's Halloween offerings are your ticket to mystical, magical decor that you can proudly display well after October 31.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Answering the calls of Halloween enthusiasts everywhere (that includes us!), Anthropologie recently released its first dedicated spooky decor section. The retailer has drawn from multiple popular motifs from the realm of the magical and mystical and just all-around autumnal, including celestial skies, evil eyes, and pumpkins galore. Your mantle or coffee table will be bewitching with everything from quirky black cat mugs and crow candle holders to elevated giant pumpkin-spiced (and shaped) candles and astrology-inspired glassware. There was truly so much to choose from, it was extremely difficult to narrow it down. Keep on scrolling to see this witch's top 10 picks from this hauntingly cute collection.
Whether it's a cozy hot chocolate or an early-morning coffee, nothing's sweeter than a warm drink served in this super cute (and spooky) hand-painted cat mug.
Maybe save this pumpkin-decorated glass bowl for late-night horror nights and popcorn, and not for sticky-handed trick-or-treaters.
Why buy one crow candle holder when you can have a whole murder of them and scare away any lost souls?
A house can always use a massive pumpkin-shaped candle with the scent of nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla to make it an autumnal home.
Whether you're a stellar Halloween fan or a total astrology girly, these white marble coasters with brass moons and stars details are simply perfection.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Summoning or serving spirits? Either way, these tumbler glasses with celestial and hand motifs are absolutely beautiful.
Featuring black cats, crows, mushrooms, moths, and moons, this tea towel is not just for spooky season — it's also for the daily life of witches everywhere.
Is it really a witchy home if there isn't a splash of drama everywhere? And does it get more dramatic than a serpent-themed marble and brass wine holder?
Get your own Stuart Little with its own cute little costume (and tiny trick-or-treat bag) that can stand all on its own.
This raven will nevermore haunt your darkest nights, but instead lights it up with two taper candles that it holds.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.