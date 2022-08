The 5 Best Tarot Decks, According to Tarot TikToker Wldrthings

If you've ever felt seen by one too many Tarot TikTokers on your FYP and their too-on-point readings, join the club. Whether they're telling you your manifestations are coming true or to ditch your boyfriend, Tarot readers are a force to be reckoned with. Sav Wilder, aka Wldrthings , will definitely tell you to block that guy while giving crystal recommendations. You might have seen her pop up on your For You Page, with her 40.3K followers and 499.7K likes. And we're dying to know all the juicy details about her tarot deck collection, from her first to her favorite.