Stuffing stockings, scoring secret Santa surprises, and bestowing white elephant gifts up loved ones all require one true art form: scouting crowd-pleasing, affordable knick-knacks. And unfortunately, going small is too often more stressful than going big. Is this enough? Is this too much? How the heck is this going to fit into that fuzzy, oversized sock? Well, you can rest easy knowing Anthropologie practically specializes in holiday gifting.
When the retailer isn't crafting R29-reader-favorite dresses, puffer jackets, and price-slashed best-sellers, Anthropologie's — pun definitely intended — stocking its site with covetable holiday goodies. We moseyed on through the "Gifts" tab (plus a few others) and plucked 20 Anthropologie stocking stuffers that won't disappoint. Let us assuage some of that holiday shopping dread with these nifty picks below.
Beauty & Wellness Stocking Stuffers
Put a lil' TLC in your loved ones' stockings this year — whether it's nourishing lip treatments or sustainable sea salt soap bars. Anthropologie is also home to thisworks' snooze-inducing sleep spray that our lifestyle writer tried (and loved) earlier this year. According to her, it's "modern day fairy dust."
Cold Weather Accessory Stocking Stuffers
Beanies, ear muffs, and gloves are not only ideal for winter, but also for filling stockings. Easily fold them up and stash them away till Christmas morning. The glitzy Eyelash Shine Beanie makes a great addition to glittery New Year's Eve outfits while the fuzzy muffs and gloves can add some lovely, cozy texture to more plain ensembles. If your giftee loves to bundle up, then they'll swoon over these accessories.
Home & Decor Stocking Stuffers
To truly avoid any risks this year, opt for some stylish and useful products, like this planter that will look good whether you remember to keep a plant alive or not. A charming spoon rest, match cloche, and pretty cheese knives also expertly walk the line between form and function.
Tech Stocking Stuffers
Leave it to the designers and buyers at Anthro to even make tech gadgets look whimsical. A portable speaker lets them show their love of minimalist design on the go, and accessories for their phone and smart watch let them show off their personal flair while staying plugged in. They'll especially appreciate that the simple but eye-catching AirPods case lets them find it easily and keep it close at hand with an included metal hook.
Monogram & Personalized Stocking Stuffers
If there's one thing Anthropologie does best, it's embellishing miscellaneous trinkets with the alphabet and astrology — so it feels personalized with no made-to-order wait times. Birthstone earrings, monogrammed hooks, and classy, letter-laden glasses are all for the taking (and will ship in seven to 10 business days, according to Anthropologie's site).
