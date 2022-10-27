Anthropologie’s Best-Selling Dress Is Back For Fall—& We Tried It On

Anthro touts the Somerset as its best-reviewed dress ever, and the velvet maxi while still too new to have a ton of reviews, is sitting pretty with a 4.5 rating. Reviewers say it's "extremely comfortable," "timeless," and "the perfect dress for fall." Savvy shoppers also note that, unlike last year's version of the velvet maxi, this one is lined for added comfort. For more insight into this year's go-to dress for holiday parties, weddings, and beyond, four of our writers tried it on IRL to give you a little bit more intel. Keep on reading to discover which colors our writers chose, where they would wear them, and their own styling tips.