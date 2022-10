15 Best Halloween Decorations To Deck The Fall Halls With

The true beauty of Halloween is just how many ways one can celebrate, especially as an adult. You can pass out candy, or you can drunkenly pass out at your friend's annual haunted monster bash. Even Halloween decor presents a kind of choose-your-own spooky adventure. They drastically vary in eeriness, cheeriness, and overall appearance. To help cover all your most festive Halloween 2022 needs, we corralled a slew of spooktacular decor of all kinds that scream "This is Halloween!" in the spirit of Jack Skellington. We're talking (ironically) ginormous Baby Yoda inflatables for Star Wars fans, Stranger Things merch for TV lovers, chic glass pumpkins for those who like to go all out in style, and more. Plus, we threw in a "cute" category for those of us who diverge from the ghostly norm and prefer something spoopy . Trick-or-treat your way through the following festive buys worthy of a spot on your mantle, front porch, etc., below.