15 Best Halloween Decorations To Deck The Fall Halls With

Alexandra Polk
The true beauty of Halloween is just how many ways one can celebrate, especially as an adult. You can pass out candy, or you can drunkenly pass out at your friend's annual haunted monster bash. Even Halloween decor presents a kind of choose-your-own spooky adventure. They drastically vary in eeriness, cheeriness, and overall appearance. To help cover all your most festive Halloween 2022 needs, we corralled a slew of spooktacular decor of all kinds that scream "This is Halloween!" in the spirit of Jack Skellington. We're talking (ironically) ginormous Baby Yoda inflatables for Star Wars fans, Stranger Things merch for TV lovers, chic glass pumpkins for those who like to go all out in style, and more. Plus, we threw in a "cute" category for those of us who diverge from the ghostly norm and prefer something spoopy. Trick-or-treat your way through the following festive buys worthy of a spot on your mantle, front porch, etc., below.
Best Tasteful Halloween Decorations

West Elm Glass Pumpkin, $30 $28.50

West Elm
Glass Pumpkin
$28.50$30.00
West Elm
Anthropologie
Scarlet Candelabra
$58.00
Anthropologie
Patience Brewster
Patience Brewster Scaredy Cat Pillow
$188.00
MacKenzie-Childs
Halloween decor can get tacky, but it can also get trés chic. Look to West Elm, Anthropologie, and Mackenzie-Childs for seasonal gems that embody the spirit (yes, pun intended) of the holiday but can be left out all year round.
Shop West Elm
Shop Anthropologie
Shop Mackenzie-Childs
Best Indoor Halloween Decorations

Urban Outfitters Stranger Things, $36

Urban Outfitters
Stranger Things Logo Light
$36.00
Urban Outfitters
Bed Bath & Beyond
Crawling Halloween Spiderweb 70-inch Table...
$8.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Minetom
20 Led Halloween Lantern Lights
$13.99
Amazon
Ah, the classic indoor Halloween decorations. While some love decking the fall halls with giant inflatables, larger-than-life light fixtures, and other marvels, some like a more understated look. Urban Outfitters, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Amazon are home to an array of goods that won't overwhelm your space but still get the spooky point across.
Shop Urban Outfitters
Shop Bed Bath & Beyond
Shop Amazon
Best Outdoor Halloween Decorations

Pottery Barn Peanuts™ Lit Snoopy™ With Boo Sign, $199

Pottery Barn
Peanuts™ Lit Snoopy™ With Boo Sign
$199.00
Pottery Barn
CindyHughesDesign | |
Skull Doormat
$37.50
Etsy
Joomer
Halloween Decorations Lighted Witch Hats
$19.99
Amazon
Onto Halloween's main stage: the great outdoors, aka your front porch, yard, or door. For any and all quirky doormats, Etsy is the place to be. Meanwhile, Pottery Barn's Halloween shop has us blown away with its unique buys — like this 4-foot-tall Snoopy figure. And we can't say no to a string of multi-colored witch hats (yes, although it's not recommended, they're big enough to fit on a head).
Shop Pottery Barn
Shop Etsy
Shop Amazon
Best Halloween Inflatables

Wayfair Star Wars the Child with Pumpkin Inflatable, $59.99

Gemmy Industries
Star Wars The Child With Pumpkin Inflatable
$59.99
Wayfair
Gemmy Industries
Disney Animated Projection Ursula Inflatable
$249.99$279.99
Wayfair
Urban Outfitters
Ghost Inflatable Figure
$78.00
Urban Outfitters
Inflatables are such a mainstay in the Halloween decoration space that they need their own category. This year's inflatable MVP? Wayfair. While we truly should not be surprised that the massive home goods hub is filled with an alarming amount of these fixtures, we're impressed nonetheless. The adorable Baby Yoda and extravagant Ursula inflatables are just the tip of the Halloween decor iceberg over at Wayfair. Urban Outfitters also has some niche and festive inflatable must-haves as well.
Shop Wayfair
Shop Wayfair
Shop Urban Outfitters
Best Cute Halloween Decorations

Ghost Tiny Vase, $15.28

Claysomuch
Ghost Tiny Vase
$18.50
Etsy
Smoko
Friends Halloween Blind Box
$15.00
Smoko
Home Goods
6x20 Light Up Cheers Witches Neon Sign
$59.99
Home Goods
And last, but certainly not least, the cute Halloween decorations. For adorable charms are just as impactful as scary ones during the month of October, look at Etsy, Smoko, and HomeGoods. Those tiny ghost vases would look lovely atop a desk and, although a bolder choice, the "Cheers Witches" neon sign could literally light up your kitchen for a party. Score Smoko's classic Halloween Blind Box and be surprised by one of five of the brand's dressed-up icons.
Shop Etsy
Shop Smoko
Shop Home Goods
