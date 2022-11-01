Anthropologie’s Best-Selling Dress Is Back For Autumn — & We Tried It On

"Finally, I appreciate that it not only comes in extended sizes (plus sizes run from 1X to 3X) but that it also was sized up well. I am wearing a 1X, and the proportions and silhouette look similar to my straight-sized coworkers. It may seem small if you've never had to shop larger sizes, but sometimes a dress that looks nice in a smaller size can suddenly have odd dimensions, like a gaping neckline or comically large sleeves, if they are poorly graded up." — Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor