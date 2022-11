Anthropologie’s Best-Selling Dress Is Back For Autumn — & We Tried It On

"My high school was all-girls, and we wore uniform dresses every day. That instilled in me a lifelong love of dresses and the belief that, if you like something, you should own it in every colour and wear it as much as possible, so the Somerset collection is right up my alley. I actually bought the linen version of this dress the day we published our review of it , and I was excited to get a cold-weather version. It's the same classic feminine-but-still-laid-back silhouette, this time in surprisingly lightweight velvet. One of my biggest bugbears is finding transitional apparel, and I hate that so many winter dresses can just feel too heavy for your average November day in Tennessee. This manages to be something I could wear straight through the coldest days of the year while not being uncomfortably heavy or restrictive. I also love when something this comfortable can be worn to just about any event. I plan on packing it on an upcoming trip for a nice dinner out, but I literally wore it all day the day it arrived. I was actually wearing it on a Zoom call and the person I was talking to gasped when I stood up to get something because she, too, has multiple Somerset dresses."