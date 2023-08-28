19 Anthropologie New Arrivals To Get You Into The Fall Spirit

ADVERTISEMENT
There’s a big debate over when the start of fall is. Has it already commenced with the release of Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice drinks? Is it just after Labor Day? Is it when the days get chillier in late September? No matter your stance, retailers like Anthropologie have already begun releasing fall clothing collections, so you can start refreshing your cool-weather wardrobe right now.
Anthropologie’s fall new arrivals include many bestsellers that have gained new seasonal hemlines, fabrics, colors, and prints. (Ahem, the beloved Somerset maxi dress has a revamped version!) There are also brand-new styles from fan-favorite brands like Maeve, Pilcro, and Levi’s. From an array of fall dresses to vegan leather bottoms and elevated outerwear, Anthropologie’s selection is a dream, especially for those hopping on fall trends like business-core chic or the TikTok soft girl aesthetic.
So what are you waiting for? Scroll on to see our top 19 lust-worthy Anthropologie new arrival picks to strut the streets in or snuggle up in (hello, super soft sweaters) throughout the season.
