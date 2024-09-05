The Best Things R29 Editors Bought Last Month — All Under $100

Every month like clockwork, we corral the most life-changing purchases from our editors’ own order histories for your shopping enjoyment. Some rules apply: Our finds each have to ring in at $100 or less, and our nominations have to be a recent favorite that we discovered in the previous month or so. While a hundred bucks isn’t chump change, it’s a smart price point for quality goods that are an investment, but not one that totally breaks the bank. And while fashion and beauty are our bread and butter, our monthly favorites are the perfect place to really get to know our team, like what pet wipes we swear by for our furry friends, our favorite affordable bottles of wine, our cool phone cases, and much more.