The Best Things R29 Editors Bought Last Month — All Under $100

Labor Day weekend is officially behind us, which means a few things: Summer is unofficially over (although fall technically starts on the 22nd), and it’s time for a fresh batch of monthly favorites, courtesy of R29’s savvy editors. This past August, our team celebrated the winding down of summer with plenty of transitional fashion, new fall perfumes, and outfit-upgrading accessories galore.
Every month like clockwork, we corral the most life-changing purchases from our editors’ own order histories for your shopping enjoyment. Some rules apply: Our finds each have to ring in at $100 or less, and our nominations have to be a recent favorite that we discovered in the previous month or so. While a hundred bucks isn’t chump change, it’s a smart price point for quality goods that are an investment, but not one that totally breaks the bank. And while fashion and beauty are our bread and butter, our monthly favorites are the perfect place to really get to know our team, like what pet wipes we swear by for our furry friends, our favorite affordable bottles of wine, our cool phone cases, and much more.
From the throwback 2000s lip gloss (that’s even better the second time around) to the cashmere sweater vest that’ll take us straight to peak fall, we proudly present the following 23 MVPs (aka Most Valuable Products) that our editors couldn’t get enough of last month.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.